Will Hollywood be in the mood to party at Golden Globes?
Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, strikes a pose after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday in Beverly Hills The awards will be held on Sunday. On Sunday, the movie industry will gather for the Golden Globes, which are regularly one of the most freewheeling and frothiest award shows of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|50 min
|TV Producer
|76
|Court Documents EXPOSED! Los Angeles Sponsored ...
|54 min
|Baddboyfilms News...
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|15 hr
|Sweet
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|Thu
|ThomasA
|4
|Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ...
|Thu
|Jane
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Wed
|wipe out
|810
|Review: Westwood Legal
|Wed
|dbh5252
|16
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC