Why I'm Proud to Be a Hollywood 'Sissy'

Happy New Year? In just 18 days, a dangerously unknowledgeable, appallingly incurious, unapologetically untruthful, terrifyingly inexperienced, and wildly intemperate demagogue will take his Oath of Office and become the President of the United States. With 2016 behind us and the countdown to the inauguration underway, I've finally come to terms with the fact that deus ex machina isn't going to save us.

