What you need to know about the flood...

What you need to know about the flooding and street closures caused by today's storm

It's certainly raining quite a bit in Los Angeles today. In fact, the metro area is getting slammed with one of the strongest storms in years, and it's dumped enough water so far to prompt street closures and flash flood warnings across most of the southern part of the metro area-where nearly 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last three hours.

