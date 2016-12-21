Veteran videographer rescues driver a...

Veteran videographer rescues driver after fiery crash on 110 Freeway

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Videographer Austin Raishbrook happened upon a crash on the 110 Freeway. When the car burst into flames, he burst into action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 1 hr Genl Forrest 47
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 1 hr Genl Forrest 3
Review: Jurassic World Resort Park 2 hr Jurassic World LA 10
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 3 hr Irene 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Now_What- 20,767
News Steve McQueen (Mar '12) 13 hr Briscoe Darling 3
Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ... 14 hr Gye16 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,731

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC