Unidentified body found in search for...

Unidentified body found in search for missing Los Angeles couple

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Authorities recovered a body and a vehicle off a steep embankment along California's Central Coast in their search Tuesday for a missing Los Angeles couple. Authorities in San Luis Obispo County discovered one person's body and the remains of a dog about 15 feet from the vehicle off the side of Highway 1, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 2 hr fake storu 3
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 5 hr wipe out 810
Review: Westwood Legal 5 hr dbh5252 16
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) 8 hr ThomasA 352
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 9 hr TV Producer 60
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 11 hr Christian Jerksoff 51
Kylie 17 hr Johnny 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,876

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC