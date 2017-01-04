Unidentified body found in search for missing Los Angeles couple
Authorities recovered a body and a vehicle off a steep embankment along California's Central Coast in their search Tuesday for a missing Los Angeles couple. Authorities in San Luis Obispo County discovered one person's body and the remains of a dog about 15 feet from the vehicle off the side of Highway 1, according to the Los Angeles Times.
