Two charged in Ponzi case tied to tickets for 'Hamilton,' Adele

U.S. authorities on Friday unveiled criminal charges against two men accused of running a Ponzi scheme that swindled investors in a purported ticket-reselling business for popular events, such as Adele concerts and the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton." Joseph Meli and Steven Simmons were arrested on Friday, and criminally charged with securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.