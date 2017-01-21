Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march
There are 2 comments on the Darien News-Review story from 15 hrs ago, titled Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:
Kelly Crowder, center, holds up a sign as thousands of protesters gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
#1 15 hrs ago
Agitation against the American government and our system of democracy is chargeable under the "Sedition Act." And organizers inciting and fomenting "Sedition" should be arrested and charged. And if that means all of Hollywood, fine! send them all to prison. The Mid America Electoral majority will have no sympathy, just as there was no sympathy during the anti-Communist hearings of the 50's, when many Hollywood types met their "end."
#2 4 hrs ago
Once again, Donald Trump is WINNING: he motivated more fat women to get out and march in one day than Michelle Obama did in 8 years!!
Making America Thinner Again, One Protest At A Time...
