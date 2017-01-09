Theme park crime: Counterfeiters pref...

Theme park crime: Counterfeiters prefer Disneyland; shoplifters like Universal Studios Hollywood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

At Disneyland, reports of counterfeit money are more common than incidents of grand theft or credit card fraud. Above, shoppers at a store in Downtown Disney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12) 1 hr -Prince- 105
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 88
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... 7 hr Call It Like U Se... 6
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 7 hr Call It Like U Se... 4
Drain Hollywood 7 hr Call It Like U Se... 1
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... 10 hr Will Dockery 1
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) 23 hr Tokaso 78
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,470 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,708

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC