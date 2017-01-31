The Wild Scene on the Street at Night on Broadway
Earth Harp at Broadway and Seventh Street: The harp strings are 12 stories high and attached to the corner of 701 S. Broadway. The dunk tank by Two Bit Circus involved a person in a fireproof suit going up in flames instead of getting dunked in a tank of water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|2 hr
|American
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,793
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se...
|14 hr
|solvebe
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|right guard
|814
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Mon
|Now_What-
|33
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Mon
|Rose of Tralee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC