The Reincarnation of Bowie, Freddie Mercury and Jim...
The Reincarnation of Bowie, Freddie Mercury and Jim Morrison: A Visual Tour of L.A.'s Most Convincing Tribute Bands Once dismissed as a novelty, tribute bands now are an integral part of the concert industry - especially here in Los Angeles, where, thanks to an overabundance of skilled musicians in search of paying gigs, there are now hundreds of tributes plying their trade. The Facebook group So-Cal Tribute Band Scene has more than 3,100 members who post dozens of shows each week for bands with names such as Queen Nation, the Black Sabbastards, Hollywood U2 and the Red Not Chili Peppers.
