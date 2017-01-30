The Reincarnation of Bowie, Freddie M...

The Reincarnation of Bowie, Freddie Mercury and Jim...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

The Reincarnation of Bowie, Freddie Mercury and Jim Morrison: A Visual Tour of L.A.'s Most Convincing Tribute Bands Once dismissed as a novelty, tribute bands now are an integral part of the concert industry - especially here in Los Angeles, where, thanks to an overabundance of skilled musicians in search of paying gigs, there are now hundreds of tributes plying their trade. The Facebook group So-Cal Tribute Band Scene has more than 3,100 members who post dozens of shows each week for bands with names such as Queen Nation, the Black Sabbastards, Hollywood U2 and the Red Not Chili Peppers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 2 hr DavidFMilleriiiphd 813
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 2 hr DoubleTap 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr melvin perez 20,787
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 11 hr Now_What- 33
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 13 hr Rose of Tralee 14
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... Sun Rose of Tralee 3
News Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a... Sat guest 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC