The nation's priciest home is now for sale in Los Angeles
With a $250 million asking price, this freshly completed Bel Air megamansion is now the most expensive residence for sale in the U.S. If sold anywhere close to full asking price, the palatial spec home would easily surpass an 18-acre Hamptons estate that sold for $147 million in 2014 for the title of priciest property in U.S. history. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the 38,000-square-foot home was developed by handbag magnate Bruce Makowsky, who recently sold another extravagant spec house to Minecraft creator Markus Persson for $70 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|49
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|14 hr
|TV Producer
|174
|non question pour nous
|Tue
|good job trump hater
|1
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book
|Tue
|Well Well
|2
|Drain Hollywood
|Mon
|Well Well
|3
|West LA fadeaway !
|Jan 16
|Diablo
|1
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|Jan 16
|guest
|6
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC