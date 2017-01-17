The nation's priciest home is now for sale in Los Angeles

With a $250 million asking price, this freshly completed Bel Air megamansion is now the most expensive residence for sale in the U.S. If sold anywhere close to full asking price, the palatial spec home would easily surpass an 18-acre Hamptons estate that sold for $147 million in 2014 for the title of priciest property in U.S. history. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the 38,000-square-foot home was developed by handbag magnate Bruce Makowsky, who recently sold another extravagant spec house to Minecraft creator Markus Persson for $70 million.

