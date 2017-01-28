The lights of Broadway shine bright, ...

The lights of Broadway shine bright, even in downtown L.A.

Thousands took to the streets of Broadway in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a festival that celebrated the movie palaces, architecture and urban beat of the famed street. The event - which stretched from Third Street down to Olympic Boulevard - included performances on 10 stages as well as a variety of attractions.

Los Angeles, CA

