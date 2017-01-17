The Latest: Floods sweep through California mountain towns
Cars barrel their way through a flooded street in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. California residents evacuated neighborhoods below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third, and largest, in the latest series of storms brought powerful rain Sunday and warnings about flash flooding and mudslides.
