The Latest: Casey Affleck wins best film drama actor's Globe

The latest from Sunday's 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California : Casey Affleck has won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of grieving father in "Manchester by the Sea." Affleck's performance is considered one of the best of his career and he is considered a favorite to receive a best actor Oscar nomination later this month.

