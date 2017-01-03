The Latest: Casey Affleck wins best f...

The Latest: Casey Affleck wins best film drama actor's Globe

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Virginian-Pilot

The latest from Sunday's 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California : Casey Affleck has won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of grieving father in "Manchester by the Sea." Affleck's performance is considered one of the best of his career and he is considered a favorite to receive a best actor Oscar nomination later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Virginian-Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 3 hr TV Producer 90
~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12) 7 hr -Prince- 105
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... 13 hr Call It Like U Se... 6
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 13 hr Call It Like U Se... 4
Drain Hollywood 14 hr Call It Like U Se... 1
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... 16 hr Will Dockery 1
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) Sun Tokaso 78
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 09 at 1:48PM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,759,489

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC