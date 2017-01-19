Sundance Film Festival 2017: Toni Collette in Fun Mom Dinner leads Australian assault

The filmmaker, who won the 20th anniversary Tropfest in 2012, is taking the film Fun Mom Dinner , which stars Australian actor Toni Collette and US comedian Molly Shannon, to the festival. Bridget Everett, Molly Shannon, Katie Aselton and Toni Collette in Fun Mom Dinner by Australian director Alethea Jones, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.