Some of the famous political acceptance speeches, pre-Streep

In this Aug. 5, 2010 file photo, activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather, a subject of the PBS special "Reel Injun," participates in a panel discussion about the show in Beverly Hills, Calif. Littlefeather accepted the 1973 Academy Award for best actor on behalf of Marlon Brando for his performance in "The Godfather."

