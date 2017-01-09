Slow pursuit of attempted murder susp...

Slow pursuit of attempted murder suspect on 405 Freeway shuts down traffic through Sepulveda Pass

Los Angeles police officers were in a bizarre chase Monday night, first in the San Fernando Valley and later on the 405 Freeway, where officers crept behind a shooting suspect's car. The slow-moving chase dragged through the Sepulveda Pass and into West L.A., forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down southbound traffic on one of the nation's busiest freeways.

