Searching for Jim Morrison's Ghost in Gentrified Venice
A half-century ago this month, The Doors released their eponymous debut, a record so indelible that the "Light My Fire" organ line soundtracks every imagined flashback of '60s L.A. In tribute, the city of Los Angeles officially proclaimed Jan. 4 the "Day of The Doors," complete with a beach-adjacent ceremony featuring the surviving band members, lifelong L.A. residents drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger. Growing up in L.A., The Doors were my favorite band, the archetypal eighth-grade obsession but one that I'd defend to the death.
