San Gabriel robbery suspects arrested after chase
SAN GABRIEL >> Two men accused of robbing a San Gabriel cell phone store on Wednesday afternoon led police on a high-speed chase before being cornered and apprehended in Los Angeles, authorities said. An officer first tried to stop the suspects' car about 5:51 p.m. for a routine traffic violation in the area of San Gabriel Boulevard, south of Valley Boulevard , San Gabriel Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An...
|16 min
|Local
|4
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The Secret History of Tactile Pavement
|11 hr
|Joan
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|23 hr
|TV Producer
|105
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|Wed
|MVille Miner
|5
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|Wed
|Wedge-oh
|4
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Tue
|NEED HELP
|79
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC