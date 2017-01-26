Russian 'wife' of man accused of conspiring with gunman in...
The Russian wife of Enrique Marquez Jr., the man accused of conspiring with the shooters in the San Bernardino terror attack , pleaded guilty Thursday to entering into a sham marriage with Marquez and lying to the FBI . In a Riverside courtroom, Mariya Chernykh, 26, entered the plea to federal charges of conspiracy and perjury, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles.
