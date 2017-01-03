Rogue One' tops box office for third ...

Rogue One' tops box office for third straight weekend

The Star Wars spinoff Rogue One led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million over the four-day New Year's weekend, according to studio estimates Monday. The success of Gareth Edwards's Rogue One has only further cemented a record year for the Walt Disney Co., which ran up $2.7 billion in domestic ticket sales in 2016 and accounted for more than 25 percent of the market.

