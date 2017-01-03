Rogue One' tops box office for third straight weekend
The Star Wars spinoff Rogue One led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million over the four-day New Year's weekend, according to studio estimates Monday. The success of Gareth Edwards's Rogue One has only further cemented a record year for the Walt Disney Co., which ran up $2.7 billion in domestic ticket sales in 2016 and accounted for more than 25 percent of the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|TV Producer
|61
|Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ...
|8 hr
|Jane
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|12 hr
|fake storu
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|wipe out
|810
|Review: Westwood Legal
|15 hr
|dbh5252
|16
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|352
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|21 hr
|Christian Jerksoff
|51
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC