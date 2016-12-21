Restored house in Los Feliz embraces its Modernist roots
The Midcentury Modern house takes in city and ocean views from its perch in Los Feliz. This restored home in Los Feliz is a prime example of the Modernist designs of architects Buff & Hensman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|32 min
|Jurassic World LA
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|8 hr
|SBobSPants
|48
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Turk
|809
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|19 hr
|Genl Forrest
|42
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Macylee722
|57
|Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person
|Sat
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC