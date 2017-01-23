Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing gun stolen from Huntington Beach police
Los Angeles police say they arrested Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, on Dec. 15 on a probation violation after officers found firearms in his home. He was charged Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve McQueen (Mar '12)
|34 min
|James
|4
|Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An...
|3 hr
|Hey Dude
|2
|--- Pres TRUMP 100% Match w/ ANTICHRIST, TRIB ---
|5 hr
|stirringYTubeNews
|1
|Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71
|5 hr
|KTLA 5 on LA71
|40
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Massive crowd gathers at Pershing Square for Wo...
|17 hr
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC