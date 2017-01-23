Rapper Soulja Boy charged with posses...

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing gun stolen from Huntington Beach police

Los Angeles police say they arrested Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, on Dec. 15 on a probation violation after officers found firearms in his home. He was charged Monday.

