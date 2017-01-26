Rapper Chief Keef, others, detained o...

Rapper Chief Keef, others, detained over armed robbery at producer's home

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The rapper Chief Keef and up to four others were detained Thursday in connection with a home invasion and robbery that occurred last week, a law enforcement source said. The Chicago rapper's former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great, has identified himself as the victim in the robbery, in which several people rushed his home with weapons and snatched valuables.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 17 min Political Atheist 11
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 1 hr Well Well 26
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 9 hr Turk 812
GIVE UP ! It's HOPELESS ! SUCCUMB ! 19 hr THE UNDERGROUND 1
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... Thu Jeff Davis 21
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... Thu spud 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC