Rapper Chief Keef, others, detained over armed robbery at producer's home
The rapper Chief Keef and up to four others were detained Thursday in connection with a home invasion and robbery that occurred last week, a law enforcement source said. The Chicago rapper's former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great, has identified himself as the victim in the robbery, in which several people rushed his home with weapons and snatched valuables.
