Putting a illegala back into illegal immigration: Doug McIntyre
Last week President Trump lowered the boom on America's pourous borders by signing an Executive Order authorizing construction of a 2,000-mile wall from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean. The President also put hundreds of sanctuary cities on notice that his administration will enforce America's immigration laws.
