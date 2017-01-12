Police respond to possible homicide i...

Police respond to possible homicide in Sylmar neighborhood

12 hrs ago

Los Angeles police and fire officials have responded to a Sylmar neighborhood after reports of a homicide inside a home. Los Angeles Police Department officers went to the 3600 block of Gavina Avenue in Sylmar after receiving “a call that a homicide occurred,” according to LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

