Poinsettiaa s not-so-secret life includes a Hollywood angle
There are two times of the year when you can propagate your poinsettia from cuttings. When the little yellow flowers in the center of your poinsettia bracts - those brightly colored leaf like appendages - begin to fade in February or March, you can propagate your plant by detaching 6- to 8-inch stem cuttings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truckers: Â‘Road rageÂ’ getting worse, not better
|6 hr
|Jean
|1
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|10 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|20
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|22 hr
|Genl Forrest
|47
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|22 hr
|Genl Forrest
|3
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|Tue
|Irene
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Steve McQueen (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Briscoe Darling
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC