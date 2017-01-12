Philippe Friedlich Named Division Chief at Childrena s Hospital Los Angeles
Philippe Friedlich, MD, MSEpi, MBA, will serve as division chief of Neonatology and director of the Center for Fetal and Neonatal Medicine at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Photo by Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|8 min
|TV Producer
|108
|To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An...
|4 hr
|Local
|7
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|15 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The Secret History of Tactile Pavement
|17 hr
|Joan
|1
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|Wed
|MVille Miner
|5
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|Wed
|Wedge-oh
|4
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Jan 10
|NEED HELP
|79
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC