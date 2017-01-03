Person struck, killed by Blue Line train near Willowbrook this morning
A person was fatally struck Friday by a Metro Blue Line train south of the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station in the unincorporated Willowbrook area of the county, authorities said. The person died at the scene of the injury, which occurred about 6:55 a.m. at the grade crossing at Willowbrook Avenue and El Segundo Boulevard, said Ramon Montenegro of the sheriff's Transit Policing Division.
