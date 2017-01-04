Person Shot, Killed By Pomona Police

Person Shot, Killed By Pomona Police

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 [...] Questions about a commercial: 964-8347 Southern California's only 24-hour news and traffic station - KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Traffic & Weather Together Every 10 Minutes on the Fives (:05, :15, :25, :35, [...] Health Care Expert: Enroll And Be Alert As Obamacare Battle Reignites Confusion and concern arises as members of the incoming Trump administration promise to immediately repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 63
Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ... 12 hr Jane 1
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 16 hr fake storu 3
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 18 hr wipe out 810
Review: Westwood Legal 19 hr dbh5252 16
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) 21 hr ThomasA 352
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... Wed Christian Jerksoff 51
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,730

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC