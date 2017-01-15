Parade, service projects to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in L.A. County
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the University of California administration building in Berkeley on May 17, 1967. Southern California will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a parade and activities designed to educate, entertain and improve communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|TV Producer
|131
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|7 hr
|Songcatcher
|2
|Marilyn Monroe son with Joe DiMaggio living in ...
|16 hr
|Diablo
|1
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|9
|To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An...
|Fri
|Local
|8
|Kathy Vara (Jan '10)
|Fri
|tikya
|81
|FILED: Fictitious Business Name DBA: BADDBOYFI...
|Jan 13
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC