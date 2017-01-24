Oscars go gaga for a La La Landa with...

Oscars go gaga for a La La Landa with record-tying 14 nods

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

The candy-colored love letter to musicals "La La Land" has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with "Titanic" and "All About Eve" for most nominations ever. "La La Land" has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

