Neon piece of rock 'n' roll history going up for auction

In this May 25, 2002 photo provided by Stephen Dyrgas, the marquee sign, "The Whisky" adorns the legendary West Hollywood rock 'n' roll club, Whisky a Go Go, in Los Angeles. The sign that hung outside the club during the heyday of punk, new wave and grunge in the 1980s and '90s, will go up for auction on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Saco River Auction Co., in Biddeford, Maine.

