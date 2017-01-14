Neighborhood Spotlight: East Los Ange...

Neighborhood Spotlight: East Los Angeles a physical homeland and cultural touchstone

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

East Los Angeles is both a place and a mode of being, a physical homeland and the spiritual heart of the Mexican diaspora in the United States. The cultural and political effects that this vibrant neighborhood have had, across the country and around the world, are hard to overstate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... 4 hr itanimulli 7
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 7 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 9 hr TV Producer 108
To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An... 13 hr Local 7
The Secret History of Tactile Pavement Thu Joan 1
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... Wed MVille Miner 5
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... Wed Wedge-oh 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 13 at 1:44AM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC