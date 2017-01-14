Neighborhood Spotlight: East Los Angeles a physical homeland and cultural touchstone
East Los Angeles is both a place and a mode of being, a physical homeland and the spiritual heart of the Mexican diaspora in the United States. The cultural and political effects that this vibrant neighborhood have had, across the country and around the world, are hard to overstate.
