'NCIS: Los Angeles,' 'Crossing Jordan' actor Miguel Ferrer dead at 61 ...
AUGUST 10: Actor Miguel Ferrer arrives at the CBS, CW, Showtime Summer TCA Party at Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. Ferrer died January 19, 2017 at age 61. Actor Miguel Ferrer, who starred in the TV shows "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Crossing Jordan," in addition to the film "RoboCop" and doing voiceover work in "The Lion King II," has died at age 61 Thursday, Variety reported .
