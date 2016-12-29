My father came here illegally. But in many ways he was a red-blooded American
My father was working as a forklift operator at a Los Angeles factory five decades ago when a trucker from out of state began to insult him. My dad was a Mexican immigrant, though that's not what the trucker called him, over and over again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve McQueen (Mar '12)
|53 min
|Briscoe Darling
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|54 min
|Dudley
|20,766
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|2 hr
|Gye16
|1
|From immigration to short-term housing to stree...
|3 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|4 hr
|Guest
|2
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|6 hr
|Guest
|44
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|12 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC