Missing Los Angeles woman's choker found 'ripped off her neck,' mother says

A mother has made an emotional plea to Los Angeles police to locate her 26-year-old daughter who went missing after leaving a Goodwill store more than a week ago. In an open letter posted Monday on the Facebook page Help Find Maricela Garcia, her mother - who shares her daughter's name - pleaded with police to examine a smashed cell phone and a choker found during a search over the weekend.

