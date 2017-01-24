Missing Los Angeles woman's choker found 'ripped off her neck,' mother says
A mother has made an emotional plea to Los Angeles police to locate her 26-year-old daughter who went missing after leaving a Goodwill store more than a week ago. In an open letter posted Monday on the Facebook page Help Find Maricela Garcia, her mother - who shares her daughter's name - pleaded with police to examine a smashed cell phone and a choker found during a search over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|50 min
|melvin perez
|20,778
|English Bulldog Puppies for sale Los Angeles (Feb '13)
|2 hr
|thuff7066
|3
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|3 hr
|CRC V900234
|53
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|11 hr
|Jeff Davis
|19
|Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march
|18 hr
|poster
|8
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|19 hr
|Mr-Smilley
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|21 hr
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC