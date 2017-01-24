Metro ridership surged the day of the women's march in downtown L.A.
Thousands of participants walk down Broadway in downtown Los Angeles during the women's march Saturday. Stations jammed with passengers and trains too full for riders to board were early signs that the women's march downtown on Saturday had overwhelmed Los Angeles County's rail system.
