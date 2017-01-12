Man who altered Hollywood sign charged with trespassing
A local artist suspected of altering the Hollywood Sign on New Year's morning to make it read "Hollyweed" surrendered to Los Angeles police Jan. 9 and was booked on suspicion on trespassing. Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, surrendered at the LAPD's Hollywood station, accompanied by his attorney, shortly after noon, according to City Councilman David Ryu's office and county jail records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Independent.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|5 hr
|Waitinforbrownouts
|6
|To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An...
|5 hr
|Local
|8
|Kathy Vara (Jan '10)
|9 hr
|tikya
|81
|FILED: Fictitious Business Name DBA: BADDBOYFI...
|10 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|TV Producer
|116
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|Fri
|itanimulli
|7
|The Secret History of Tactile Pavement
|Thu
|Joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC