Man who altered Hollywood sign charge...

Man who altered Hollywood sign charged with trespassing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LA Independent

A local artist suspected of altering the Hollywood Sign on New Year's morning to make it read "Hollyweed" surrendered to Los Angeles police Jan. 9 and was booked on suspicion on trespassing. Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, surrendered at the LAPD's Hollywood station, accompanied by his attorney, shortly after noon, according to City Councilman David Ryu's office and county jail records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 5 hr Waitinforbrownouts 6
To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An... 5 hr Local 8
Kathy Vara (Jan '10) 9 hr tikya 81
FILED: Fictitious Business Name DBA: BADDBOYFI... 10 hr Baddboyfilms News 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 11 hr TV Producer 116
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... Fri itanimulli 7
The Secret History of Tactile Pavement Thu Joan 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC