Man who altered Hollywood sign charged with trespassing

A local artist suspected of altering the Hollywood Sign on New Year's morning to make it read "Hollyweed" surrendered to Los Angeles police Jan. 9 and was booked on suspicion on trespassing. Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, surrendered at the LAPD's Hollywood station, accompanied by his attorney, shortly after noon, according to City Councilman David Ryu's office and county jail records.

