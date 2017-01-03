Man killed by vehicle on North Hollyw...

Man killed by vehicle on North Hollywood street

12 hrs ago

The man, apparently in his 30s to 40s, died at the scene of his injury, which occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near Saticoy Street and Coldwater Canyon Avenue, said Los Angeles police Officer Irma Mota.

