Man killed by vehicle on North Hollywood street
The man, apparently in his 30s to 40s, died at the scene of his injury, which occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near Saticoy Street and Coldwater Canyon Avenue, said Los Angeles police Officer Irma Mota.
