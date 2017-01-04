Man Accused Of 2 Murders In Westminster Appears In Court
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Man Accused Of 2 Murders In Westminster Appears In Court A Huntington Beach man accused of killing two women and setting fire to the house of one of the victims will face a judge in Orange County Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|TV Producer
|61
|Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ...
|8 hr
|Jane
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|12 hr
|fake storu
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|wipe out
|810
|Review: Westwood Legal
|15 hr
|dbh5252
|16
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|352
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|21 hr
|Christian Jerksoff
|51
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC