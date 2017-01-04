Man Accused Of 2 Murders In Westminst...

Man Accused Of 2 Murders In Westminster Appears In Court

13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

A Huntington Beach man accused of killing two women and setting fire to the house of one of the victims will face a judge in Orange County Wednesday.

