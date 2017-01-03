Lyle Menendez talks prison life after parents' 1989 murders
In this March 20, 1996, file photo, Lyle Menendez, right, is comforted by his lawyer Charles Gessler as the verdicts are read at Van Nuys Superior Court in Los Angeles. Menendez and his brother Erik were found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents Kitty and Jose Menendez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth ring leader sentenced to 14 years in prison
|1 hr
|noobieR
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|83
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|Gale Strassberg r...
|353
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|10 hr
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|10 hr
|Gale Strassberg r...
|1
|Emcee D Unknown NEEDS SALES SUPPORT HIM
|15 hr
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|1
|dogs tortured by horrible men
|Fri
|dhag
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC