Lyle Menendez talks prison life after parents' 1989 murders

In this March 20, 1996, file photo, Lyle Menendez, right, is comforted by his lawyer Charles Gessler as the verdicts are read at Van Nuys Superior Court in Los Angeles. Menendez and his brother Erik were found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents Kitty and Jose Menendez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.