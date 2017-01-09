Los Angeles faces wet morning commute from storm that already pounded Central Coast
Rising water runs through business areas near a river as heavy rains fill up nearby creeks in San Anselmo. A storm system that drenched California's Central Coast on Sunday and triggered mudslides marched early Monday toward Los Angeles, where morning commuters will likely be frustrated by wet roadways.
