Los Angeles faces wet morning commute from storm that already pounded Central Coast

Rising water runs through business areas near a river as heavy rains fill up nearby creeks in San Anselmo. A storm system that drenched California's Central Coast on Sunday and triggered mudslides marched early Monday toward Los Angeles, where morning commuters will likely be frustrated by wet roadways.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 08 at 11:59PM PST

Los Angeles, CA

