Locol calls: On the geography and politics of restaurant criticism
If you've been paying attention to food media this last week, you've probably heard a lot about Pete Wells' zero-star review of Locol in the New York Times last Wednesday, in which he compared the hamburger to something he'd once eaten at Boy Scout camp. The review was of the Oakland location, not of the original restaurant in Watts, but the food community, both in Los Angeles and around the world, seemed to take the review personally.
