LAX boosts security following mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Added security patrols look over the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Los Angeles International Airport Friday. Security was bolstered today at Los Angeles International Airport in the immediate aftermath of the shooting that killed at least five people at Fort Lauderdale airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|51 min
|TV Producer
|79
|dogs tortured by horrible men
|13 hr
|dhag
|1
|Court Documents EXPOSED! Los Angeles Sponsored ...
|14 hr
|Baddboyfilms News...
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Fri
|Sweet
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|Thu
|ThomasA
|4
|Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ...
|Thu
|Jane
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Wed
|wipe out
|810
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC