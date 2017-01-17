LAPD Officer Shoots Suspect at Anahei...

LAPD Officer Shoots Suspect at Anaheim Nursery

A suspect was shot Tuesday in Anaheim by a Los Angeles police officer assigned to an FBI task force investigating a homicide out of Las Vegas. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in a nursery yard at 2715 W. Broadway, according to Anaheim police Sgt.

