LAPD investigate anti-gay vandalism as hate crime at Van Nuys home
The vandalism was reported at a home in the 7400 block of Vista Del Monte Avenue in Van Nuys. Anti-gay graffiti and extensive vandalism at a Van Nuys home prompted a hate crime investigation Tuesday night by Los Angeles police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|50 min
|TV Producer
|59
|Kylie
|5 hr
|Johnny
|1
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Thomas
|351
|Truckers: Â‘Road rageÂ’ getting worse, not better
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|18 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|20
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|Tue
|Genl Forrest
|47
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC