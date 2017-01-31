LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Ho...

LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood after stabbing rampage

46 min ago

Los Angeles police officers fatally shot a man inside a Hollywood Jack in the Box restaurant near CNN's Hollywood office after he allegedly stabbed multiple people, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Tuesday. The shooting was reported about 2 p.m. at the corner of Ivar Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, said LAPD Officer Aareon Jefferson.

