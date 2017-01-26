L.A. actor previously convicted in deadly stabbing faces charges in new knife attack
A Los Angeles actor who served time in prison for fatally stabbing his aunt's boyfriend was back behind bars Thursday, accused again of wielding a knife and attacking others. De'Aundre Marquise Bonds, 40, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a dirk or dagger and felony vandalism with prior convictions, prosecutors said.
