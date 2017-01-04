Killer Charles Manson's failing healt...

Killer Charles Manson's failing health reopens old wounds in cult murder saga

Los Angeles Times

The long saga of Charles Manson , the cult leader whose murder spree more than four decades ago made him a subject of hate, fear, revulsion and fascination, moved to a hospital in downtown Bakersfield this week. Inside Mercy Hospital, Manson was being treated for gastrointestinal bleeding related to his colon, and according to one source with knowledge of his condition, was seriously ill.

